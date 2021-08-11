Glencore (LON:GLEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $341.05

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 339.63 ($4.44), with a volume of 24206630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.45 ($4.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a market cap of £45.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

