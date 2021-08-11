Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Down 8.6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.09. 4,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $692.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

