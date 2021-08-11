Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 54,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,694,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSAT. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

