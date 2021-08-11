Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 118,797 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 325.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Iteris worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 61,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of 643.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

