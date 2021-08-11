Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of POWRU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.