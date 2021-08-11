Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 32.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

