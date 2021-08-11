Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 42,372 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.