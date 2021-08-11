Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 60,535 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $95,000.

ESXB stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

