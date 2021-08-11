Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. 8,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,388. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 175,666 shares of company stock worth $2,749,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

