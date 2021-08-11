Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $78,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.