Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.
GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.22.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
