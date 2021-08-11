Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

GBDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 175,666 shares of company stock worth $2,749,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

