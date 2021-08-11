Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $620.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.