Governor DAO (GDAO) Market Cap Hits $1.83 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $161,270.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00158218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00148727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,714.85 or 1.00171460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00830960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,866,886 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

