GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Posts Earnings Results

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Shares of GPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

