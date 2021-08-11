GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.