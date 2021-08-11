GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 182.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

