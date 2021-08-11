GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,686,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

