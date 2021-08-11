GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 77 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.30. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.