GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

