GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

