GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $174,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 130.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01.

