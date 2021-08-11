Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Caroline M. Chambers Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Graco by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

