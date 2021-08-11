Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

