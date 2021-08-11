Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 305.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

