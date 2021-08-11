Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 62.49%. Research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

