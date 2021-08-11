Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
