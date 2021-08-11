Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.53.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. 14.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.