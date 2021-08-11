Great-West Lifeco Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.36.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.03. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$25.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

