Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen Purchases 9,700 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of GRBK opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
