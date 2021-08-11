Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen Purchases 9,700 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRBK opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 270.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 17.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

