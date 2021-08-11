Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces GBX 1.80 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKW stock opened at GBX 134.84 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.80. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 113.65 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.40 ($1.91).

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.