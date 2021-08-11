Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GH. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

GH traded down $9.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.03. 1,226,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

