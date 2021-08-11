Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $106.30 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 20,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 988,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

