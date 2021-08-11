Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up to $57.76

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.76, but opened at $59.95. Haemonetics shares last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 2,065 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

