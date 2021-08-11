Halfords Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HFD opened at GBX 370.20 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £737.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 155.90 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

