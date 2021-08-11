Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 163.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

