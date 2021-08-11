Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. 435,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $73.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.02. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

