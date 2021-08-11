Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$60.50 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.42.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.13. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$19.79 and a one year high of C$40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$851.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.7024023 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

