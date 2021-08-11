Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

