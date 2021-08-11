Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after buying an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zendesk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,730,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,829,000 after buying an additional 274,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,139,944. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.88. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $85.19 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.