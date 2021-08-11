Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $240,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 92.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 66.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,521,000 after acquiring an additional 434,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

