Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $387,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $68,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

