Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $212,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,503.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

