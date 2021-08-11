Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $266,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

