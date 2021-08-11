Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.