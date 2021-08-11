Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 39.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $39,384,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 835,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,219,000 after purchasing an additional 249,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. decreased their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.