Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,657 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

