Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

