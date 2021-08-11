Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 55,455 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,455 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. HCSF Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $5,007,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $744.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.