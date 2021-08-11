Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 37.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 108,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 50.7% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.76. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

