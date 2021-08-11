Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk stock opened at $125.76 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,119.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,139,944. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

