Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.28. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

